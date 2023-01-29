ADVERTISEMENT

Palakkad girls shine in archery championship

January 29, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Amina Nahan (left) and G. Atmaja (right) with their coach Muneer Panthalingal.

Five students from Palakkad district have made it to the State team in archery competition. They displayed their skills at the 64 th State Schools Archery Championship held in Wayanad.

When Amina Nahan from P.M.G. Higher Secondary School here won the gold medal in junior girls 60-metre recurve round, G. Atmaja from Bharat Mata School here won the silver.

Amina, a higher secondary student, was selected to the State team for the second time. She has been undergoing training in archery for five years. Atmaja is a 10 th standard student. Both of them were trained by Muneer Panthalingal of the Drona Archery Academy, Palakkad.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Daya Krishna, Class 10 student of St. John’s Higher Secondary School, Akampadam, Nenmara, won the silver medal in boys junior recurve category.

J. Ajjan, higher secondary student of Basel Evangelical Mission Higher Secondary School, Palakkad, won the silver medal in junior boys’ Indian round category.

H. Abhimanyu, higher secondary student of PMG Higher Secondary School, won the bronze medal in the senior boys compound category.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US