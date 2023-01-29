Palakkad girls shine in archery championship

January 29, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - PALAKKAD

Five students from Palakkad district have made it to the State team in archery competition. They displayed their skills at the 64 th State Schools Archery Championship held in Wayanad.

When Amina Nahan from P.M.G. Higher Secondary School here won the gold medal in junior girls 60-metre recurve round, G. Atmaja from Bharat Mata School here won the silver.

Amina, a higher secondary student, was selected to the State team for the second time. She has been undergoing training in archery for five years. Atmaja is a 10 th standard student. Both of them were trained by Muneer Panthalingal of the Drona Archery Academy, Palakkad.

Daya Krishna, Class 10 student of St. John’s Higher Secondary School, Akampadam, Nenmara, won the silver medal in boys junior recurve category.

J. Ajjan, higher secondary student of Basel Evangelical Mission Higher Secondary School, Palakkad, won the silver medal in junior boys’ Indian round category.

H. Abhimanyu, higher secondary student of PMG Higher Secondary School, won the bronze medal in the senior boys compound category.