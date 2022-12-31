HamberMenu
Palakkad emerges champions in Keralotsavam sports events

With 511 points, Palakkad emerged the overall champions while Kozhikode and Kannur stood in the second and third positions with 507 and 501 points respectively

December 31, 2022 11:27 am | Updated 11:27 am IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau
The Palakkad team which won the overall championship in the State-level sports competitions as part of Keralotsavam with 511 points. The event concluded in Kollam on Friday.

The Palakkad team which won the overall championship in the State-level sports competitions as part of Keralotsavam with 511 points. The event concluded in Kollam on Friday. | Photo Credit: C. Sureshkumar

Minister for Tourism, Public Works and Youth Affairs P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Friday inaugurated the valedictory of State-level sports competitions held in connection with Keralotsavam.

With 511 points, Palakkad emerged the overall champions while Kozhikode and Kannur stood in the second and third positions with 507 and 501 points respectively.

M. Naushad, MLA, presided and Indian football player C.K. Vineeth, Youth Commission chairperson Chinta Jerome, Youth Welfare Board vice chairman S. Satish and secretary V. D. Prasannakumar were present.  

