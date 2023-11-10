HamberMenu
Palakkad Division wins Interdivisional Football Tournament

November 10, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Palakkad Division won the Interdivisional Football Tournament 2023 organised by Southern Railway Sports Association (SRSA) Thiruvananthapuram Division at Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education (LNCPE) Karyavattom. The event brought together teams from all six divisions of Southern Railway, including Chennai, Tiruchchirappalli, Madurai, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, and Salem Division. A total of 108 players participated in the games. S.M. Sharma, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Thiruvananthapuram, who hoisted the tournament flag handed over the SR IDFT Trophy to Palakkad Division. Madurai Division is the runner up of this tournament.

