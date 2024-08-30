Palakkad division introduces QR code payments, ATVMs for enhanced rail passenger convenience

In a bid to modernise the ticketing process and enhance passenger convenience, the Palakkad Division of the Southern Railway has introduced a series of innovative measures, including Quick Response (QR) code-based payment system across all 85 railway stations within the division.

These initiatives are aimed at streamlining ticket purchases and reducing reliance on physical cash transactions.

The QR code-based payment system allows passengers to make digital payments using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) directly at Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) counters.

With 104 machines deployed throughout the division, this system enables passengers to efficiently purchase general-class tickets, reserved tickets, unreserved journey tickets, and platform tickets, offering a smoother and more convenient travel experience.

Complementing the QR code system, the Palakkad Division has also installed 63 Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) at 25 stations. These standalone, touch-screen-based booths provide passengers with an alternative ticket purchasing option that does not require smartcards or cash.

The ATVMs are designed to cater to tech-savvy travellers, reduce queues at traditional ticket counters, and further enhance the overall efficiency of the ticketing process.

Divisional Railway Manager, Palakkad, Arun Kumar Chaturvedi, said these advanced technologies aligned with the division’s commitment to modernising its services and improving the overall passenger experience.

“By embracing digital solutions and offering multiple ticketing options, the Palakkad Division is making significant strides towards providing a more flexible and hassle-free travel environment for its passengers,” he said.

The new systems are already operational and have received positive feedback from passengers.