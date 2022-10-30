Palakkad district police athletic championship gets under way

District Police Sports Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police P. Sasikumar, addressing the inaugural session of the district police athletic championship in Palakkad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The district police athletic championship began at the Government Medical College grounds here on Sunday, marking the finale of the week-long district police sports meet. The athletic meet will conclude on Monday.

Police personnel from nine police subdivisions are attending the two-day championship. District Police Sports Officer and Deputy Superintendent of Police P. Sasikumar said that 265 police men and women were contesting in 16 athletic categories.

District Police Chief R. Viswanath inaugurated the championship. Mr. Sasikumar presided over the function. Mr. Viswanath also hoisted the police sports flag. Olympian Haridas was the chief guest at the function. He gave away the medal to the winner of the 5,000-metre race.

Representatives of the Kerala Police Association and the Kerala Police Officers Association spoke on the occasion. “This meet is vital. It not only helps mitigate the mental stress of the police personnel, but also improves their physical efficiency. This event also helps explore the sporting skills in them,” said Mr. Sasikumar.