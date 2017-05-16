Palakkad district panchayat to take up another mini-hydel project

Buoyed by the success of Meenvallom that made Palakkad district panchayat the first local body in the country to own a mini-hydroelectric project, the local body has begun efforts to initiate construction of a similar project at the Chindillam waterfalls at Palakuzhy, near Kizhakkanchery.

A detailed project report, utilising technical expertise of Hyderabad-based engineering consultancy Arvee Associates, is now getting ready and e-tenders for construction will be floated in June. The project, which aims at generating 3.78 MW of power at the initial stage, will cost ₹13 crore. Work is expected to begin by September.

According to project chief engineer E.C. Padmarajan, it can be commissioned in another two years. Separate tenders will be floated for construction and mechanical work. Construction involves building the dam and associated buildings and mechanical work involves setting up of the turbine and generators.

Land acquired

Eight acres has been acquired for the project and

efforts are on to get 0.3 hectares of forestland for

establishing the power house.

There will be two generators at the power house and the generated power will be contributed to Kerala State Electricity Board’s grid.

The panchayat is expecting Central and State funds for the project, which may set an example for other local bodies.

Two years ago, the panchayat commissioned the ₹12-crore Meenvallom project at Karimba in the Bharathapuzha.

Mr. Padmarajan said the project was aimed at generating power for peak load. The project was expected to produce power valued at more than ₹2 crore annually. Tourism potential of the area would also be explored.

Other projects

The panchayat has plans to set up similar projects at Koodam, near Agali, and Chempukatti, near Kottopadam, in Mannarkkad.

“When we raised the idea of power generation at Meenvallom, experts on local governance lampooned us. Now our project is winning worldwide attention and experts from many foreign countries are visiting

Meenvallom to study the project. The Palakuzhy project is our humble model to solve energy deficiency in the State,” said district panchayat president K. Santhakumari.