Palakkad DCC president quits

District Congress Committee (DCC) president V.K. Sreekandan, MP, stepped down from the post ahead of the impending restructuring of the party leadership in the State.

Mr. Sreekandan tendered his resignation letter to All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Sonia Gandhi and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran on Wednesday morning.

Mr. Sreekandan said that he could not focus his attention on the development of Palakkad as its representative in the Lok Sabha because of being the district president of the Congress. “I need full time to focus on the constituency as a Parliament Member,” he said as a reason for his resignation.

Mr. Sreekandan said that he had expressed his desire to quit the presidentship soon after his election to the Lok Sabha in 2019.

However, he was asked to continue in the position until the next round of restructuring of the leadership.

Senior party leader in the district A.V. Gopinathan had raised a banner of revolt against Mr. Sreekandan’s leadership ahead of the

Assembly elections. However, the intervention of the State leaders, including Oommen Chandy, pacified Mr. Gopinathan.