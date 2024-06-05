Palakkad DCC disowns responsibility for Ramya’s defeat

The defeat of United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Ramya Haridas in Alathur has triggered a controversy with the Congress leadership disowning responsibility for the debacle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Haridas, who had been elected to the 17th Lok Sabha from Alathur with a margin of 1.59 lakh votes in 2019, was defeated by Minister for Welfare of SC/ST and Backward Classes K. Radhakrishnan by 20,111 votes in the elections held on April 26.

Mr. Radhakrishnan became the lone Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate to win from Kerala in an election swept away by the UDF.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Haridas’s defeat, even when the voting trend in the State was savagely against the LDF, has anguished the UDF. District Congress Committee (DCC) president A. Thankappan, disowning the party leadership’s responsibility, indicated that Ms. Haridas had become a victim of her own success.

According to Mr. Thankappan, Ms. Haridas had ignored the suggestions and opinions of senior leaders. He said dissident Congress leader A.V. Gopinathan could not exert any noticeable influence against the UDF candidate in Alathur.

Dip in vote share

Ms. Haridas’s vote share dipped from 52.4% to 38.63% in five years. The UDF leadership in the district believes that it reflected her performance and presence in the constituency as an MP in the last five years. When she got 5.33 lakh votes in 2019, her latest vote share was only 3.83 lakh. The dip in votes was massive, yet the margin of Mr. Radhakrishnan’s victory was only 20,111 votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was a considerable jump in the NOTA as well as the BJP votes in Alathur. From 7,722 votes in 2019, NOTA votes rose to 12,033 this time. This rise was considered to be a reflection of Ms. Haridas’s performance.

BJP candidate T.N. Sarasu too secured nearly one lakh votes more than what the NDA candidate polled in the 2019 elections. NDA candidate T.V. Babu had got 89,837 (8.82%) votes in 2019. Ms. Sarasu increased the BJP vote share to 1.88 lakhs (18.97%) this time. The UDF leadership believes that Ms. Sarasu succeeded in nibbling into a good portion of the UDF votes in Alathur.

Ms. Haridas, however, denied the allegation that she had not listened to the advice of senior leaders. She said any criticism should be discussed at an appropriate party forum, and not in front of the media.

Congress dissident Mr. Gopinathan said the DCC was responsible for the Alathur defeat. He said blaming the candidate for the defeat was thoughtless.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.