Palakkad continues to remain flooded

Large parts of the district remain flooded on Friday as heavy rain continues. Nearly 3,000 people belonging to 850 families were shifted to 42 relief camps functioning in Palakkad, Alathur, Chittur, Mannarkkad, Pattambi and Ottappalam taluks.

Although torrential rain in hilly regions unleashed a wave of landslips, including those in Attappady, no casualty was reported from anywhere.

A large number of people living in vulnerable areas had been shifted to safer places.

Most rivers in the district, particularly the Bharatapuzha, the Kalpathipuzha and the Kunthipuzha, were overflowing dangerously. Those living on the banks of the rivers have been asked to move to safer places.

Several housing colonies in Palakkad town have been submerged. People were evacuated in boats. A tremor was reported at Vattappara in Palakkayam village of Mannarkkad taluk. The authorities, however, said that it was not serious. A team of geologists have begun a study there.

The bridge across the Bharatapuzha at Pattambi was closed as the swollen river began to overflow. Attappady was isolated following heavy rain that lasted for five days. Roads to Attappady were closed as they posed danger to vehicles.

Shutters of Kanjirapuzha and Mangalam dams were raised to 100 cm, releasing more water into the canals. People living on the banks of rivers and canals have been asked to maintain vigil against flooding.

The water level in dams in Palakkad district rose threateningly on Friday. Officials at Malampuzha said shutters of the dam would be opened if the rain continued on Saturday.

The Malampuzha dam has 115.06 metres storage capacity. The dam registered 109.23 metre water level on Friday morning. If the water level reaches 112.95 metres, the shutters of the dam will be opened.

Train services between Palakkad and Kozhikode were affected as the tracks were flooded at Parali. Heavy soil erosion took place at Karakkad, near Pattambi, posing threat to the tracks.

Landslips took place at different places of Anangan Mala, near Ottappalam. Several families were shifted from the areas of Varod, Cheenikkaparamba, Ambalappara, Melur and Bharatappara. Though several houses were damaged, no casualty was reported.

More than 50 families were evacuated as floodwaters submerged Ottappalam town and the neighbouring regions. All roads reaching the town were under water. Many houses, mosques and temples were submerged.