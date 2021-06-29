Palakkad college offers free MBA for entrepreneurs

LEAD College of Management at Dhoni near here has come up with a unique programme connecting business study with start-up ventures. College director Thomas George said the institution would offer the MBA programme free of cost to entrepreneurs who had invested in start-ups.

“I wanted to do something really bold and appealing to help micro, small and medium enterprises recover from the shattering blow inflicted by the pandemic,” said Mr. Thomas. He said that offering free two-year MBA programme to entrepreneurs would cost the college more than ₹4 crore.

The college plans to set up a new incubation centre to help the entrepreneur MBA batch. Four entrepreneurs will be considered from each district for the free MBA programme.

“The thrust will be on start-ups. It is a hard reality that the success rate of start-ups in our State currently stands at an abysmal 1%. We are trying to increase that rate,” said Mr. Thomas. He said he was trying to associate with the State government and the Kerala Startup Mission for the new programme.

Mr. Thomas spoke about the programme while addressing a webinar for entrepreneurs organised as part of World Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Day on Sunday evening. The meet raised concerns about the threat of closure being faced by MSMEs in Kerala. The participants demanded special packages from the government, changes in policies, and an effective management system to overcome the current crisis.