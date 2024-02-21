ADVERTISEMENT

Palakkad Collector seeks special consideration for SC/ST

February 21, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector S. Chithra inaugurating a workshop on formation of schemes for scheduled castes and scheduled tribes organised by the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology, and Environment at Integrated Rural Technology Centre at Mundur on Wednesday.

District Collector S. Chithra has underscored the importance of special consideration and consistent project works for addressing the backwardness of scheduled castes (SC) and scheduled tribes (ST).

“Projects should be planned and implemented by imbibing the life experiences of those working in the SC/ST sector and also by taking them into confidence,” she said while inaugurating a workshop held at Integrated Rural Technology Centre (IRTC), Mundur, near here, on Wednesday.

Organised by the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology, and Environment (KSCSTE), the day-long workshop focused on the formation of schemes by applying science and technology for the sustainable development of SC/ST communities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Chithra suggested that the schemes for the SC/ST better be continued under the Scheduled Tribes Development department. However, the support of the Excise and Police departments is essential for it, she said.

IRTC director J. Sundaresan Pillai presided over the function. KSCSTE senior principal scientist and SC & ST Cell principal investigator P. Harinarayanan presented the subject. Integrated Tribal Development Project officer V.K. Suresh Kumar spoke. IRTC Registrar A. Raghavan proposed a vote of thanks.

Mr. Suresh Kumar and Starvin C.L. spoke on the problems in ST and SC sectors respectively. Medical officer A.K. Anita spoke on the challenges in health sector.

Apart from government officials from different departments, scientists, people’s representatives, community representatives, and subject experts attended the workshop.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US