Palakkad Collector seeks special consideration for SC/ST

February 21, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector S. Chithra inaugurating a workshop on formation of schemes for scheduled castes and scheduled tribes organised by the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology, and Environment at Integrated Rural Technology Centre at Mundur on Wednesday.

District Collector S. Chithra has underscored the importance of special consideration and consistent project works for addressing the backwardness of scheduled castes (SC) and scheduled tribes (ST).

“Projects should be planned and implemented by imbibing the life experiences of those working in the SC/ST sector and also by taking them into confidence,” she said while inaugurating a workshop held at Integrated Rural Technology Centre (IRTC), Mundur, near here, on Wednesday.

Organised by the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology, and Environment (KSCSTE), the day-long workshop focused on the formation of schemes by applying science and technology for the sustainable development of SC/ST communities.

Ms. Chithra suggested that the schemes for the SC/ST better be continued under the Scheduled Tribes Development department. However, the support of the Excise and Police departments is essential for it, she said.

IRTC director J. Sundaresan Pillai presided over the function. KSCSTE senior principal scientist and SC & ST Cell principal investigator P. Harinarayanan presented the subject. Integrated Tribal Development Project officer V.K. Suresh Kumar spoke. IRTC Registrar A. Raghavan proposed a vote of thanks.

Mr. Suresh Kumar and Starvin C.L. spoke on the problems in ST and SC sectors respectively. Medical officer A.K. Anita spoke on the challenges in health sector.

Apart from government officials from different departments, scientists, people’s representatives, community representatives, and subject experts attended the workshop.

