ADVERTISEMENT

Palakkad Assembly bypoll: UDF’s Rahul Mamkootathil leading as counting underway

Updated - November 23, 2024 11:34 am IST - Palakkad

Palakkad byelection was necessitated following the resignation of Congress leader Shafi Parambil, who vacated the seat after being elected to the Lok Sabha from Vadakara in the general election this year

PTI

Rahul Mamkootathil  | Photo Credit: K K Mustafah

The Congress-led UDF has taken the lead from the BJP-led NDA which was ahead in the initial rounds in the Palakkad Assembly bypoll as the counting of votes commenced on Saturday (November 23, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress candidate Rahul Mamkootathil is leading by 5,063 votes.

Bypoll election results 2024 live updates

BJP candidate C. Krishnakumar was in the lead initially after the first round of counting, according to the Election Commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Palakkad bypoll votes are being counted at Victoria College, where the strong room was opened at 8 am.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Among the 10 candidates contesting, the main contenders are Rahul Mamkootathil from the Congress-led UDF, C Krishnakumar from the BJP-led NDA, and P Sarin from the CPI(M)-led LDF.

The byelection was necessitated following the resignation of Congress leader Shafi Parambil, who vacated the seat after being elected to the Lok Sabha from Vadakara in the general election this year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala / election

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US