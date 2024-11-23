Palakkad Assembly bypoll: UDF’s Rahul Mamkootathil leading as counting underway

The Congress-led UDF has taken the lead from the BJP-led NDA which was ahead in the initial rounds in the Palakkad Assembly bypoll as the counting of votes commenced on Saturday (November 23, 2024).

Congress candidate Rahul Mamkootathil is leading by 5,063 votes.

Bypoll election results 2024 live updates

BJP candidate C. Krishnakumar was in the lead initially after the first round of counting, according to the Election Commission.

The Palakkad bypoll votes are being counted at Victoria College, where the strong room was opened at 8 am.

Among the 10 candidates contesting, the main contenders are Rahul Mamkootathil from the Congress-led UDF, C Krishnakumar from the BJP-led NDA, and P Sarin from the CPI(M)-led LDF.

The byelection was necessitated following the resignation of Congress leader Shafi Parambil, who vacated the seat after being elected to the Lok Sabha from Vadakara in the general election this year.