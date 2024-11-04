ADVERTISEMENT

Palakkad bypoll in Kerala put off to November 20

Updated - November 04, 2024 03:44 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Election Commission changes polling date in Palakkad after requests by political parties, including Congress and BJP, and socio-cultural organisations in view of Kalpathy festival

The Hindu Bureau

However, the byelections in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and the Chelakkara Assembly constituency in kerala will be held as per schedule on November 13. (image for representation) | Photo Credit: PTI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday (November 4, 2024) postponed the byelection in the Palakkad Assembly constituency from November 13 to November 20. Palakkad is among the 14 Assembly constituencies across the country where the polling has been deferred to November 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the byelections in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and the Chelakkara Assembly constituency will be held as per schedule on November 13.

Kerala bypolls: Arguments about civility in electoral politics dominate Palakkad byelection narrative

The Election Commission changed the date of polling in Palakkad following requests by several political parties, including the Congress and the BJP, and socio-cultural organisations.

Also Read | EC reschedules U.P., Punjab, Kerala bypolls from November 13 to 20

Clash with Kalpathy Rathotsavam

The polling in Palakkad was put off as it would clash with the famous Kalpathy Rathotsavam, or Kalpathy car festival. The Rathotsavam is scheduled to begin on November 6, and the chariots will start rolling from November 13.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Vote counting

There will be no change in counting of votes. The counting of votes in Wayanad, Chelakkara and Palakkad will take place on November 23.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala / Palakkad

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US