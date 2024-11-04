Palakkad bypoll in Kerala put off to November 20

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday (November 4, 2024) postponed the byelection in the Palakkad Assembly constituency from November 13 to November 20. Palakkad is among the 14 Assembly constituencies across the country where the polling has been deferred to November 20.

However, the byelections in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and the Chelakkara Assembly constituency will be held as per schedule on November 13.

The Election Commission changed the date of polling in Palakkad following requests by several political parties, including the Congress and the BJP, and socio-cultural organisations.

Clash with Kalpathy Rathotsavam

The polling in Palakkad was put off as it would clash with the famous Kalpathy Rathotsavam, or Kalpathy car festival. The Rathotsavam is scheduled to begin on November 6, and the chariots will start rolling from November 13.

Vote counting

There will be no change in counting of votes. The counting of votes in Wayanad, Chelakkara and Palakkad will take place on November 23.