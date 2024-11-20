ADVERTISEMENT

Palakkad bypoll: Voting begins on a lively note

Updated - November 20, 2024 08:53 am IST - PALAKKAD

Prime candidates of the United Democratic Front (UDF), the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the BJP had reached their respective booths early

The Hindu Bureau

NDA candidate C. Krishnakumar casting his vote at Ayyapuram GLP school at Kalpathy, Palakkad on November 20, 2024 | Photo Credit: K.K. Mustafah

Polling began on a lively note at 7 a.m. for the Assembly byelection in Palakkad on Wednesday (November 20). Palakkad is going to polls to find a replacement in the Assembly for Shafi Parambil, who vacated the seat after his election to the Lok Sabha from Vadakara in April this year. There are 1.94 lakh voters in Palakkad.

Election Commission officials said that polling started on time in 172 of the 184 booths set up across the constituency consisting of Palakkad Municipality, and the grama panchayats of Pirayiri, Mathur and Kannadi. At 12 booths, polling was delayed due to technical issues. Officials said the snag would be rectified soon.

On byelection eve, candidates reach out to voters in the Palakkad constituency

Voters formed queues outside most polling booths when the ballot started. The prime candidates of the United Democratic Front (UDF), the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the BJP had reached their respective booths around 7 a.m.

As of 8.45 a.m., Palakkad had registered 7.32% polling. Voters formed long queues, especially in Mathur, Pirayiri and Kannadi grama panchayats.

NDA candidate C. Krishnakumar cast his ballot along with his wife Mini at booth number 25 at Government Lower Primary School, Ayyapuram, Kalpathy.

LDF candidate P. Sarin returned without casting his vote as the VVPAT machine at booth number 88 at True Line Public School, Manappullikkavu, developed a technical snag. The snag was rectified by 7.45 a.m. and Dr. Sarin would return to vote later.

UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil does not have a vote in Palakkad.

