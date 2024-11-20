Palakkad bypoll: Voting begins on a lively note

Polling began on a lively note at 7 a.m. for the Assembly byelection in Palakkad on Wednesday (November 20). Palakkad is going to polls to find a replacement in the Assembly for Shafi Parambil, who vacated the seat after his election to the Lok Sabha from Vadakara in April this year.

Election Commission officials said that polling started on time in 172 of the 184 booths set up across the constituency consisting of Palakkad Municipality, and the grama panchayats of Pirayiri, Mathur and Kannadi. At 12 booths, polling was delayed due to technical issues. Officials said the snag would be rectified soon.

Voters formed queues outside most polling booths when the ballot started. The prime candidates of the United Democratic Front (UDF), the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the BJP had reached their respective booths around 7 a.m.

Polling is expected to pick up in the coming hours in Palakkad. By 7.30 a.m., polling started in 181 booths. There are 1.94 lakh voters in Palakkad.