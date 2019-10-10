Palakkad bus-stand demolition resumes

The demolition work of the 45-year-old municipal bus-stand building near the Palakkad Town railway station here resumed on Wednesday.

The work had been stalled for two days over a dispute between the contractor and the head-load workers.

The razing of the building resumed and entered its second phase on Wednesday when a heavy-duty demolition machine tore through the building, which had once enjoyed iconic status in Palakkad town.

Dust and noise

The demolition with the help of machine started from the southern side of the building after manually removing all windows and doors in the last three weeks. Although the authorities had said that the demolition was being done without affecting the bus services and the passengers, dust and noise raised from the heavy machine began affecting the passengers on Wednesday.

A section of traders too complained of dust and noise.

The municipal authorities will hold a meeting on Thursday to discuss an alternative for the buses and passengers. A new place will be identified for a section of buses to park until the building demolition is over.