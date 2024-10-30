GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Palakkad boys, girls excel in table tennis tournament

Published - October 30, 2024 06:23 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Winning members of Champs Table Tennis Academy, Palakkad.

Winning members of Champs Table Tennis Academy, Palakkad.

The students of Champs Table Tennis Academy here have won seven gold medals, three silver medals, and four bronze medals in the all Kerala State ranking table tennis tournament held at JDT Islam Arts and Science College, Kozhikode, from October 25 to 27.

The gold medal winners were Jagan B. Nair in under-11 boys, N.K. Harshita in under-13 girls and under-15 girls, S. Sreeyash in under-15 boys, A. Gourisankar in under-17 boys, A. Mohammed Naffil in under-19 boys and men singles.

Sreenath won bronze in non-medallist category, Jagan B. Nair won bronze in under-13 boys, S. Srisha won silver in under-13 girls and bronze in under-15 girls, F. Farieba won silver in under-17 girls, Sreehari K.S. won silver in men singles, and A. Gourisankar won bronze in men singles.

