Palakkad, Alathur votes to be counted at Victoria college

Elaborate arrangements have been made at Government Victoria College here for the counting of votes in Palakkad and Alathur Lok Sabha constituencies. The counting will begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

The votes of Palakkad constituency will be counted at the new block and the votes of Alathur constituency will be counted at the old block.

There are 1,329 polling stations in Palakkad constituency made up of the Pattambi, Shoranur, Ottappalam, Kongad, Mannarkkad, Palakkad and Malampuzha Assembly segments.

There are 1,156 polling stations in Alathur constituency made up of the Chittur, Nenmara, Alathur, Tarur, Chelakkara, Kunnamkulam and Wadakkanchery Assembly segments.

There are ten candidates in Palakkad and five in Alathur. The counting of postal ballots will begin at 8 a.m. and the electronic voting machines at 8.30 a.m.

For Palakkad, as many 98 counting tables have been arranged. The counting of votes for each Assembly segments will be held in separate halls, and each hall will have 14 tables.

For Alathur, 11 counting halls have been arranged for the seven Assembly segments. There will be 13 tables in each hall.

The first table in each counting hall be set aside as VVPAT counting booth. VVPAT slips will be counted in those booths after counting of postal ballots and EVMs.

The VVPATs of five polling stations in each Assembly segment will be selected through a draw of lots for counting. Only the slips of those VVPATS will be counted.

Apart from Government Victoria College, PMG Higher Secondary School and Government LP School, Ayyapuram, have been given a holiday on Tuesday. Both those schools are within 100 metres of Government Victoria College.

