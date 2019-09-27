Pala win a morale booster for LDF

Victory in the Pala Assembly byelection has come as a morale booster and relief for the beleaguered Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the State government that were braving an Opposition onslaught on various counts.

This much-needed victory would lend ammunition to the front to face the upcoming byelection to five Assembly segments with more strength and cohesion. Emulating the campaign strategy successfully executed in Chengannur, the campaign lead by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan dexterously skirted the row over Supreme Court verdict on entry of women of child bearing age to Sabarimala and laid accent on development and graft that captured the attention of the voters.

When the United Democratic Front (UDF) consistently fired salvos at the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board’s (KIIFB) functioning and its development initiatives, the team LDF pointedly highlighted the development it heralded in health, education and other sectors. By exposing the chinks in the construction of the Palarivattom flyover in the run up to the election, the government and the front succeeded in making corruption and development the key campaign issues and putting the UDF in the dock.

A fractured Opposition, mainly owing to the bickerings among the Kerala Congress factions, could not cobble up sufficient grist to retaliate on the same ground and targeted barbs at the KIIFB. The LDF decision to insulate itself from political controversies, mainly the Sabarimala issue that was hotly pursued by the UDF and the BJP, worked to its advantage.

But for Aroor in Alappuzha, all others are the sitting seats of the UDF. By wresting Pala that was deemed a UDF bastion for the past five decades, now the LDF could confidently go ahead with its strategy in other segments too. For, the schism in the Kerala Congress(M) is set to exacerbate and by slugfest to fix the onus for the defeat in Pala may make business more easy for the LDF.

The dip in the tally of the BJP and the charges of vote-trading that have erupted from the party leadership in Pala have also come in handy for the LDF to take on the National Democratic Alliance even in constituencies such as Vattiyurkavu, Konni and Manjewaram that have been billed as `potential’ by the former.