Pala to host Major Arch-Episocpal Assembly of Syro Malabar Church

All preparations are complete for the Major Arch-Episcopal Assembly of the Syro-Malabar Church, which will take place in Pala from August 22 to 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Mar Joseph Kallarangatt, Bishop of the Pala Diocese, the Alphonsian Pastoral Institute and St. Thomas College campus will serve as the key venues for the four-day event. A total of 348 participants, including 50 bishops, 34 vicars general, 74 clergy representatives, and 146 laypeople, will attend the assembly.

Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil will deliver the opening address at the inaugural session, which will begin with prayer and the recitation of the Japamala. Mar Polly Kannookadan, the assembly’s convenor, will moderate the group discussions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second day’s proceedings will start with a Holy Mass led by Archbishop Raphael Thattil. The formal opening ceremony will commence at 9 a.m. officiated by Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, the Apostolic Nuncio to India. Cardinal Mar George Alencherry will deliver the homily, followed by various presentations throughout the day.

The final statement of the assembly will be released at 6.30 p.m. on August 24.

On August 25, Cardinal Baselios Mar Cleemis, the head of the Syro-Malankara Church, will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony. A Holy Mass, officiated by Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil, will follow.

Throughout the event, blessing speeches will be delivered by Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Head Marthoma Mathews III, CBCI president Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath, and KRLCBC president and Kozhikode Bishop Varghese Chakkalakkal, among others.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.