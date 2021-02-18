Pala prepares for high-stakes battle with rallies

KOTTAYAM

18 February 2021

KC (M) chairman Jose K. Mani and sitting MLA, Mani C. Kappan to kick start their campaigns

Pala, which has been at the centre of a significant political churning that led to a role reversal of sorts for the Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K. Mani and the sitting MLA, Mani C. Kappan, is now set for a busy start to its election season even before a formal announcement.

Dropping clear signals about the high -stakes battle that is on the cards, Mr.Mani and Mr. Kappan have already kick started their preparatory works in the assembly segment that was long regarded as a UDF bastion. Interestingly, both the leaders are planning to launch their campaign with massive rallies across the constituency to directly address the voters.

According to Kerala Congress (M) sources, Mr.Mani will take up a padayatra’ (rally on foot) in all the local bodies in the constituency from February 20 to 27. The rally will highlight the development projects initiated under Mr. Mani during his tenure as a member of the Parliament.

“Besides upholding the Pala model of development, a concept upheld by the KC(M) patriarch late K.M.Mani, it will also focus on reinforcing the element of ‘Mani Sir' among the voters of Pala. A statue of K. M. Mani too will be unveiled in Pala town at a grand function to be attended by the various LDF leaders on February 24,” said a KC(M) leader.

The administrative gains of the LDF government and its decisions in favour of the rubber farmers and the decision to issue ration cards for the clergy and nuns too will be highlighted.

Mr.Kappan, on the other hand, is slated to re-launch his rally highlighting the developmental initiatives taken up over the last 15 months since the byelection in 2019 . His initial plan to carry out the rally in coordination with the LDF had to be dropped following a switching of sides to the UDF.

“Mr.Kappan will be using the event as a platform to interact directly with the voters, collecting their feed back on the projects to be implemented while also receiving their complaints,” said a leader of the NCP breakaway faction that supports him. According to him, the rally will be organised with the support of all constituents in the UDF.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Janapaksham (Secular), led by P.C. George, MLA also appears keen on contesting from the seat this time.