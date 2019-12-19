Pala gets new chairperson amidst raging factional war

In rare show of solidarity between the warring factions of the Kerala Congress (M), veteran party councillor Mary Dominic was unanimously elected as chairperson of the Pala Municipality here on Thursday.

Ms.Dominic polled 20 votes as against the five votes secured by Sushama Reghu, a candidate fielded by the LDF. Binu Pulikkakandam, the lone BJP member in the council, abstained from the proceedings.

Interestingly, Ms.Dominic received votes from both factions of the KC(M) on the basis of whips issued by the respective leaders. Despite the backing from both factions, she is yet to clarify on her affiliation.

Though they voted unitedly, the factions later erected separate flex boards congratulating Ms. Dominic.

Ever since the party split along factional lines, Pala has been the single most important point of confrontation between the two groups. Of the 17 councillors that the party has in the local body, the faction led by P.J. Joseph claims the support of seven members led by veteran leader Kuriakose Padavan.

Recently, the warring factions opened separate assembly committee offices of the KC (M) in the town here. The action drew much media attention as the regional party had no separate offices for its legislator as well as for the party unit till the death of K.M. Mani, its founder chairman.

Instead, it was the famed Karingozhakkal House of Mr. Mani that had long served as the office of the legislator as well as his party.

Resignation

The election of Ms. Dominic was necessitated by the resignation of Biji Jojo as the local body’s chairman, who stepped down earlier this month in accordance with a power sharing agreement within the United Democratic Front.