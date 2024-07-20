Pala General Hospital to get radiation oncology block

Jose K. Mani, Rajya Sabha MP, has allotted ₹2.45 crore from the MP’s Regional Development Fund for the construction of a radiation oncology block at the upcoming cancer hospital at K.M. Mani Memorial General Hospital, Pala.

An official statement said the radiation oncology facility at Pala General Hospital is part of a decentralised cancer treatment strategy inspired by World Cancer Day’s theme, “Close the Care Gap.” The Kottayam district panchayat, National Health Mission, and Pala Municipal Corporation have already made contributions for purchasing a telecobalt unit. However, the lack of proper building facilities delayed its setting up. To address this issue, the MP has allotted ₹2.45 crore from the MP fund.

The new building is slated to house facilities like a cobalt teletherapy unit, radiation therapy planning room, mold room, outpatient waiting centre, radiotherapy simulator, brachytherapy unit, and a minor operation theatre for brachytherapy.

Once the construction is completed, an additional grant of ₹5 crore will be provided by the Central Atomic Energy Department to set up a modern radiation system.

