Pala Bishop’s circular urges laity to be on alert

Warns of attempts by fraudsters to trap Christian girls

The diocese of Pala on Saturday issued a circular warning the laity against alleged attempts by fraudsters to entrap girls and young women from the community.

The circular to the vicars of parishes under the diocese, issued by Bishop of Pala Mar Joseph Kallarangatt, says that fraudsters are primarily targeting women having active social life, especially local body members, to collect details of young women.

“Fraudsters will contact these women over the phone and introduce themselves as former vicar or assistant vicar of their respective parish. They will then collect the names and contact details of young women and girls from the community in the pretext of presenting papers or to talk about subjects such as honesty and mother-daughter relationships. The numbers thus collected will then be used for trapping the victims,” reads the circular.

The circular directs the vicars to pass on the information to all families in their respective parish and asks them to be vigilant. he circular assumes significance against the backdrop of the love jihad issue being raised by certain sections of the Catholic community in central Travancore.