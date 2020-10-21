Paivalike solar project to be ready for commissioning next month

The 50 MW project is part of the Solar Park in Kasaragod district

The 50 MW solar project at Paivalike, part of the Solar Park in Kasaragod district, is expected to be ready for commissioning next month.

The work on the project had entered the final stages, said officials of Renewable Power Corporation of Kerala Limited (RPCKL), a joint venture of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and central PSU Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

With the commissioning of the Paivalike component, the total capacity of the Solar Park would go up to 100 MW, said RPCKL chief executive officer Augustine Thomas. Initially, a 50 MW project had been commissioned at Ambalathara in the district on September 14, 2017.

The upcoming 50 MW component is spread over 250 acres in Paivalike village in Manjeswaram. The tariff has been fixed at ₹3.10 per unit. The power would be evacuated to the KSEB grid via the 110 kV substation at Kubanoor, situated 8.5 km from the Paivalike, officials said. “Construction of a 33 kV transmission line for evacuating power from Paivalike to Kubanoor is in progress,” said Mr. Thomas.

The KSEB had signed a tripartite agreement with SECI and the THDC India Limited (THDCIL) on March 31, 2015, for developing the 50 MW solar photovoltaic project at Paivalike as part of the Solar Park envisaged in Kasaragod. The RPCKL and THDCIL had inked the land-use agreement on February 7, 2019.

In August, the work was awarded to Tata Power Solar Systems Limited. The work was originally scheduled to be completed by August, but the COVID-19 pandemic had caused delays.

The total capacity of the Solar Park is expected to go up to 105 MW in the near future. Another 5 MW project was envisioned at Ambalathara, said RPCKL officials.