Paithrukotsavam seminars begin

September 12, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Culture Saji Cherian on Tuesday inaugurated Paithrukotsavam 2023, a three-day national seminar organised by the Vasthu Vidya Gurukulam as part of a project to conserve and promote the State’s traditional murals and architectural heritage.

In his address here, the Minister said the Vasthu Vidya Gurukulam, an institution under the Culture department, was the State’s pride. Even as the institution held the State’s heritage dear, it was approaching ‘vasthu’ scientifically. From an institution run using government funds, it was capable of growing into one that generated revenue for the government, the Minister said, adding that the seminars were a step in that direction.

The Minister also inaugurated a ‘Grameena Kala Kendram’ at the Paithrukotsavam venue.

Vasthu Vidya Gurukulam chairman G. Sankar presided over the function. Culture department Director N. Maya; Vasthu Vidya Gurukulam vice-chairman R. Ajayakumar, executive director Priyadarsanan, and architectural engineer P.P. Surendran spoke.

Papers were presented as part of the mural and architecture seminars.

