ADVERTISEMENT

Painting expo by artists on autism spectrum begins on November 29

November 26, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Over 100 paintings by more than 50 young artists of CADRRE will be on display at the exhibition

The Hindu Bureau

The city-based Centre for Autism and Other Disabilities Rehabilitation Research and Education (CADRRE) will host an exhibition of paintings by artists on the autism spectrum.

The four-day CADRRE Art Week event will be held at CADRRE Artism Studio in Vazhuthacaud from Wednesday. Over 100 paintings by more than 50 young artists of CADRRE will be on display at the exhibition, which will conclude on Saturday.

The event will start at 3.30 p.m. on Wednesday with a live painting session and art workshop by Nincy Mariam Mondly, psychologist and paraplegic artist.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Divya S. Iyer, Managing Director of Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd., will formally inaugurate the show at 5.30 p.m.

The exhibition will be open to the public from 3.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. on the first day and from 10.30 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. the other three days.

Some paintings will be on sale.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US