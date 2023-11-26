Painting expo by artists on autism spectrum begins on November 29

November 26, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The city-based Centre for Autism and Other Disabilities Rehabilitation Research and Education (CADRRE) will host an exhibition of paintings by artists on the autism spectrum.

The four-day CADRRE Art Week event will be held at CADRRE Artism Studio in Vazhuthacaud from Wednesday. Over 100 paintings by more than 50 young artists of CADRRE will be on display at the exhibition, which will conclude on Saturday.

The event will start at 3.30 p.m. on Wednesday with a live painting session and art workshop by Nincy Mariam Mondly, psychologist and paraplegic artist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Divya S. Iyer, Managing Director of Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd., will formally inaugurate the show at 5.30 p.m.

The exhibition will be open to the public from 3.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. on the first day and from 10.30 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. the other three days.

Some paintings will be on sale.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.