Painting expo by artists on autism spectrum begins on November 29

Over 100 paintings by more than 50 young artists of CADRRE will be on display at the exhibition

November 26, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The city-based Centre for Autism and Other Disabilities Rehabilitation Research and Education (CADRRE) will host an exhibition of paintings by artists on the autism spectrum.

The four-day CADRRE Art Week event will be held at CADRRE Artism Studio in Vazhuthacaud from Wednesday. Over 100 paintings by more than 50 young artists of CADRRE will be on display at the exhibition, which will conclude on Saturday.

The event will start at 3.30 p.m. on Wednesday with a live painting session and art workshop by Nincy Mariam Mondly, psychologist and paraplegic artist.

Divya S. Iyer, Managing Director of Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd., will formally inaugurate the show at 5.30 p.m.

The exhibition will be open to the public from 3.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. on the first day and from 10.30 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. the other three days.

Some paintings will be on sale.

