ADVERTISEMENT

Painting exhibition to mark World Environment Day

June 05, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - KALPETTA

As many as 60 paintings created by 14 members of a collective of drawing teachers showcase their work

The Hindu Bureau

Wayanad District Collector Renu Raj and other officials at the painting exhibition at the Wayanad collectorate at Kalpetta on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Nattupacha, a painting exhibition on environment, organised by a collective of drawing teachers in the district at the collectorate here on Monday has turned out to be a crowd puller.

The event was organised jointly by the district administration, social forestry and information and public relations departments to mark the World Environment Day on Monday.

As many as 60 paintings, created by 14 members of the group, depicting the natural beauty of Wayanad, including paintings on Kuruva islets on the Kabani river, divergent paintings on the wildlife in Wayanad wildlife sanctuary, beautiful scenes of the Banasura reservoir, and views from the Mahavishnu temple at Thirunelly were exhibited.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The collective had taken nearly three years to complete the works.

When the collective was set up in 2012 there were only few members. But now, there are 25 members including retired drawing teachers, organisers said.

They are organising camps at different locations in the district on holidays.

When the schools were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the collective had conducted online drawing classes for children, the organisers added. District Collector Renu Raj inaugurated the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US