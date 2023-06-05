HamberMenu
Painting exhibition to mark World Environment Day

As many as 60 paintings created by 14 members of a collective of drawing teachers showcase their work

June 05, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
Wayanad District Collector Renu Raj and other officials at the painting exhibition at the Wayanad collectorate at Kalpetta on Monday.

Wayanad District Collector Renu Raj and other officials at the painting exhibition at the Wayanad collectorate at Kalpetta on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Nattupacha, a painting exhibition on environment, organised by a collective of drawing teachers in the district at the collectorate here on Monday has turned out to be a crowd puller.

The event was organised jointly by the district administration, social forestry and information and public relations departments to mark the World Environment Day on Monday.

As many as 60 paintings, created by 14 members of the group, depicting the natural beauty of Wayanad, including paintings on Kuruva islets on the Kabani river, divergent paintings on the wildlife in Wayanad wildlife sanctuary, beautiful scenes of the Banasura reservoir, and views from the Mahavishnu temple at Thirunelly were exhibited.

The collective had taken nearly three years to complete the works.

When the collective was set up in 2012 there were only few members. But now, there are 25 members including retired drawing teachers, organisers said.

They are organising camps at different locations in the district on holidays.

When the schools were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the collective had conducted online drawing classes for children, the organisers added. District Collector Renu Raj inaugurated the programme.

