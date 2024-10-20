GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Painting exhibition to begin on October 24

Published - October 20, 2024 08:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A painting exhibition titled ‘Achuthan Kudallur: The Memory of Colour’ will open at the Durbar Hall Art Centre on October 24 at 5 p.m. The inaugural session will also feature a concert by K. S. Vishnudev.

Film historian S. Theodore Baskaran will inaugurate the event, with painter T. Kaladharan speaking on the occasion. The exhibition showcases rare and previously unseen works by Achuthan Kudallur, according to the organisers. The event is jointly hosted by Ashvita and the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi and will run until November 11.

Published - October 20, 2024 08:38 pm IST

