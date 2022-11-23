Painting contest on energy conservation held in Alappuzha

November 23, 2022 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The painting competition held at NTPC-Kayamkulam in Alappuzha recently. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The NTPC-Kayamkulam organised a painting competition on energy conservation here recently. As many as 250 students of Class V to Class X from Kerala, Lakshadweep, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands participated in the competition. The contest was conducted as per the directive of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency under the Ministry of Power. Those who finished in the first, second and third positions have qualified for the national-level painting competition to be held in Delhi on December 11.

