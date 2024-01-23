ADVERTISEMENT

Painting contest for students held as part of Parakram Diwas

January 23, 2024 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Lance Naik (rtd.) K Vikraman Nair being felicitated by a student at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pangode, as part of the Parakram Diwas celebrations on Tuesday.

A district-level painting competition for students was held at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Akkulam and Kendriya Vidyalaya, Peroorkada on Tuesday – the 127th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose that is observed as Parakram Diwas.

Nearly 200 students participated in the competition, held ahead of the Prime Minister’s Pariksha Pe Charcha on January 29. The ideas presented in the Prime Minister’s book ‘Exam Warriors’ and other topics such as Vikasit Bharat, Chandrayaan, and sports achievements were the topics for the competition.

All participants were presented with a copy of ‘Exam Warriors.’ The top five winners were presented with books on freedom fighters and certificates. Artist Karakkamandapam Vijayakumar led the judges panel.

KV Akkulam Principal Kumara Mohan G. and KV Peroorkada Principal Jyothimohan supervised the events.

At KV Pangode

Parakram Diwas was also celebrated at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pangode. Lance Naik (rtd.) K Vikraman Nair, a veteran of the 1971 war against Pakistan, was the chief guest. He highlighted the courage and sacrifices made by the armed forces for the nation. He emphasised the importance of commemorating Parakram Diwas and instilling a sense of patriotism among youth.

Mr. Nair of the 375 Field Company of the Madras Engineering Group, a part of 301 Mountain Brigade under the 23 Mountain Division of the army, fought the 1971 war at Narayanganj in Bangladesh and Alla gram in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), a statement from the school said.  

Principal K. Rakesh presided over the event. Vice principal M. Maya and headmaster K. Rammohan were present. The cultural programme presented by the students showcased unity in diversity that defines the nation.

