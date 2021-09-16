Painting competition for school students in Kerala as part of World Space Week celebrations

The contest, to be conducted online on October 2 and October 3, is open to all students in the State from Classes I to XII. The theme of the competition will be related to space technology.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) units here are organising an all-Kerala inter-school painting competition in connection with the World Space Week celebrations 2021.

The event is being jointly organised by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre and the ISRO Inertial Systems Unit.

Upload entries

Contestants can participate from their houses on the day of the event and upload the entries via a link that will be provided upon registration, which is free.

Registration will open on September 17 (Friday) and will close on September 30. For details, visit https://wsweek.vssc.gov.in or call 9188954965, 9188954966.