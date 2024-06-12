ADVERTISEMENT

Painful that student bid adieu without waiting for the end of Plus One admission: Minister

Published - June 12, 2024 08:22 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Sivankutty denies reports that the student committed suicide owing to not securing Plus One higher secondary admission

The Hindu Bureau

The death of a student of SNM Higher Secondary School, Parappanangadi, Malappuram, who had cleared the SSLC examinations is unfortunate, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The alleged incident occurred on Tuesday. The State government is under criticism from the Opposition over alleged seat shortages in schools for higher secondary students in Malabar.

However, he refuted reports that the student committed suicide owing to not securing Plus One higher secondary admission.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister said on Wednesday that preliminary information indicated that there wasn’t any problem of the student not getting Plus One admission. The details of the cause of death of the student had been sought from the police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Only the first phase of allotment for Plus One admission has been completed. The second phase of allotment begins on Wednesday. Community quota admission also begins on Wednesday. Almost everyone will get seats by the third allotment.”

The Minister said the three round of allotment in the main phase would be followed by supplementary allotments too. Plus One classes would begin only on June 24. Admission of all students to various courses would be ensured prior to it. However, it was painful that the student bid adieu without waiting for the rest of the admission process, the Minister said, sharing in the sorrow of the grieving parents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US