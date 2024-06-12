GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Painful that student bid adieu without waiting for the end of Plus One admission: Minister

Sivankutty denies reports that the student committed suicide owing to not securing Plus One higher secondary admission

Published - June 12, 2024 08:22 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The death of a student of SNM Higher Secondary School, Parappanangadi, Malappuram, who had cleared the SSLC examinations is unfortunate, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

The alleged incident occurred on Tuesday. The State government is under criticism from the Opposition over alleged seat shortages in schools for higher secondary students in Malabar.

However, he refuted reports that the student committed suicide owing to not securing Plus One higher secondary admission.

The Minister said on Wednesday that preliminary information indicated that there wasn’t any problem of the student not getting Plus One admission. The details of the cause of death of the student had been sought from the police.

“Only the first phase of allotment for Plus One admission has been completed. The second phase of allotment begins on Wednesday. Community quota admission also begins on Wednesday. Almost everyone will get seats by the third allotment.”

The Minister said the three round of allotment in the main phase would be followed by supplementary allotments too. Plus One classes would begin only on June 24. Admission of all students to various courses would be ensured prior to it. However, it was painful that the student bid adieu without waiting for the rest of the admission process, the Minister said, sharing in the sorrow of the grieving parents.

