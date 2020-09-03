Paid agencies working for Cong., BJP: Jayarajan

‘Instructions given to party workers to clear false propaganda’

CPI(M) Kannur district secretary M.V. Jayarajan has clarified that he has given instructions to party workers to comment on the Public Service Commission (PSC) appointment controversy in a planned manner to clear the false propaganda being spread against the party through social media.

The clarification came in the wake of a voice recording sent to party workers seeking to defend themselves in the PSC row following the death of a youth, who was in the rank list.

Mr. Jayarajan in a voice message was heard asking them to post at least 300 comments from a local committee. Mr. Jayarajan said that paid agencies were working on social media against the party. He said many who commented on the PSC controversy were not even on the rank list.

All of them were leaving comments from paid news agencies of the Congress and the BJP, he alleged. The instructions given to party workers to prevent unnecessary comments were misinterpreted, the CPI(M) leader said.

Comments against the government were coming from various quarters. Such comments were posted with a definite plan, he said and added that in Kannur the party would oppose such moves.

A plan was drawn up to deal with anti-party campaigns. Party workers did not make any bad comments on social media. The comments were prepared in capsule form to avoid any negative reaction from party workers, Mr. Jayarajan said.

The party had instructed not to misbehave on social media. Congress activists would try to provoke them in many ways. Instructions were given to cadres not to lose control, he said.

Job seekers were protesting en masse on social media against the CPI(M) after the rankholder’s death. In such a situation, the Kannur district secretary instructed his followers to defend themselves and the government on social media.

Earlier, Mr. Jayarajan criticised K. Sudhakaran, MP’s, statement that if Congress offices were attacked in Kannur the party would retaliate. Mr. Sudhakaran was calling for violence, he said.