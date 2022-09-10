Pageantry to bring curtain down on Onam festivities tomorrow

A group of cyclists with the facemasks of ‘tiger’ during the Onam Week celebrations near Kanakakunnu in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

The week-long Onam festivities that saw the entire State enter a celebration mode will conclude with a colourful pageantry in the State capital on Monday.

Nearly 75 floats will participate in the procession that will travel from Vellayambalam to East Fort, as per Tourism department estimates. The floats will be accompanied by 105 cultural groups that will reflect the essence of the State’s rich cultural fabric. More than 1,000 artistes will participate in the pageantry.

The procession will be flagged off at 5 p.m. The State government’s administrative achievements, mission projects, Tourism department’s caravan tourism, Agriculture department’s ‘Njangalum Krishiyilekku’ and projects of other departments, women’s safety, plastic-free Kerala, food self-sufficiency, and heritage will be some of the themes for the floats.

The floats will be categorised into those of government departments, public sector units, cooperative institutions, Central institutions, and private institutions. Arts forms, fancy dress, mounted police, instruments will all make the procession vibrant and joyful.

Winners of each segment will be announced the same day and prizes will be given away at the Onam valedictory at the Nishagandhi auditorium.

Onam celebrations are being held in various parts of the district. The week-long festivities at Neyyar Dam will conclude with a procession, which will begin from Kallikkad, at 4 p.m. on Sunday.