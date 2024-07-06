GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Paediatric liver transplant surgery performed at Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital

Five-year-old with a rare condition receives liver donated by her 25-year-old mother. Kottayam MCH becomes the second government hospital in the country to successfully perform paediatric liver transplantation.

Published - July 06, 2024 07:31 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Kottayam has added another feather to its cap by becoming the first State-run hospital in Kerala to conduct a paediatric liver transplant surgery.

According to Health Minister Veena George, a five-year-old child underwent a liver transplant at the hospital, with the liver donated by her 25-year-old mother.

Dr. R.S. Sindhu, head of surgical gastroenterology at the Government Medical College, Kottayam, led the transplant surgery, which began at 6 a.m. on Friday and concluded at 10.30 p.m. The recipient was diagnosed with Biliary Atresia, a rare condition that causes scarring and blockage of the bile ducts inside and outside the liver.

This procedure marks a significant achievement for the MCH which is now the second government hospital in India, after the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in Delhi, to successfully perform paediatric liver transplantation.

“Paediatric liver transplantation is very rare in government medical college hospitals in the country, especially live transplantation. This is a very complicated surgery,” noted the Minister in a social media post.

Crucial 30 days

Both the recipient and the donor have been removed from ventilator support, with the recipient expected to remain in the ICU for observation for at least three weeks. The success of the transplant will be determined after the highest risk period has passed, as acute cellular rejection (ACR) can occur within 5 to 30 days post transplantation, or even later.

The surgical team included Dr. Latha, head of the anaesthesia department, Dr. Jayaprakash from paediatrics, and Dr. Sajitha from the radiology department. Additionally, two doctors from the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences in Kochi, Dr. Sudheendran and Dr. Unnikrishnan, were also part of the transplant team.

In February 2022, the Kottayam MCH became the first hospital in the government sector to conduct liver transplantation surgery.

