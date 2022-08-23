Paediatric gastroenterology at SAT to be strengthened

Special Correspondent
August 23, 2022 22:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government has given administrative sanction for ₹93.36 lakh for strengthening the Paediatric Gastroenterology department at the SAT Hospital at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram.

The amount is being sanctioned for purchasing Paediatric Gastrointestinal Endoscopy machine and related equipment. This is a move being attempted in the public sector hospitals in the State for the first time. The hope is that in future, when the government moves for starting super-speciality DM course in Paediatric Gastroenterology, these facilities will be an asset.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The department at SAT Hospital attends to some 4,000 patients annually. Once the endoscopy machine is installed, a host of diagnostic tests can be done. The department is open for consultation on Mondays and Thursdays.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app