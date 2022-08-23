Paediatric gastroenterology at SAT to be strengthened

The State government has given administrative sanction for ₹93.36 lakh for strengthening the Paediatric Gastroenterology department at the SAT Hospital at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram.

The amount is being sanctioned for purchasing Paediatric Gastrointestinal Endoscopy machine and related equipment. This is a move being attempted in the public sector hospitals in the State for the first time. The hope is that in future, when the government moves for starting super-speciality DM course in Paediatric Gastroenterology, these facilities will be an asset.

The department at SAT Hospital attends to some 4,000 patients annually. Once the endoscopy machine is installed, a host of diagnostic tests can be done. The department is open for consultation on Mondays and Thursdays.