October 28, 2023 08:35 am | Updated 08:35 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The P. Padmarajan Cinema and Literary Awards, instituted by Padmarajan Trust in association with Air India Express, were presented at a function held at Bharat Bhavan here on Friday. Filmmaker T.V. Chandran presented the awards to Lijo Jose Pellissery (Best Director), Shruthi Sharanyam (Best Script), M. Mukundan (Best Novel), V.J. James (Best Short Story) and K.N. Prasanth (Air India Express Tales of India Award).