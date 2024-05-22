GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Padmarajan awards for Malayalam writers Indugopan, Unni R. and filmmaker Anand Ekarshi

Published - May 22, 2024 03:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Writers G.R. Indugopan, Unni R. and filmmaker Anand Ekarshi have been chosen for the 33rd P. Padmarajan awards instituted by the Padmarajan Trust.

Anand Ekarshi has won the awards for the best filmmaker and screenwriter for Aattam. The award carries a cash prize of ₹40,000, a plaque and citation.

While Indugopan won the award for the best novelist for his work Aano, Unni has been chosen as the best writer (short story) for Abhinjanam. The awards carry a cash price of ₹20,000 and ₹15,000 respectively.

M.P. Lipin Raj has won the special award for best upcoming writer (below the age of 40) instituted by Air India Express.

The literary awards were decided by a jury chaired by writer V.J. James and consisting of writers K. Rekha and Pradeep Panangad, while the film awards were decided by a jury headed by filmmaker Shymaprasad and consisting of filmmaker Shruthi Sharanyam and critic Vijayakrishnan as members.

