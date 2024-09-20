Padmapriya to deliver lecture at Madappally college

Actor Padmapriya Janakiraman, founder of the Women in Cinema Collective, will deliver the third M.R. Narayana Kurup memorial lecture at Government College, Madappally, Vadakara, on October 1, 2024. A Thursday (September 19, 2024) release said that she would speak on the topic ‘Retelling the tale through the frame of equity and justice’. The lecture, open to the public, will begin at 1.30 p.m. It will be followed by a Q&A session. This is the third in the lecture series in memory of the freedom fighter who was instrumental in setting up the college in 1958.

