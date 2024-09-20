GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Padmapriya to deliver lecture at Madappally college

Padmapriya Janakiraman to deliver M.R. Narayana Kurup memorial lecture on equity and justice at Government College, Madappally

Published - September 20, 2024 08:21 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Padmapriya Janakiraman

Actor Padmapriya Janakiraman, founder of the Women in Cinema Collective, will deliver the third M.R. Narayana Kurup memorial lecture at Government College, Madappally, Vadakara, on October 1, 2024. A Thursday (September 19, 2024) release said that she would speak on the topic ‘Retelling the tale through the frame of equity and justice’. The lecture, open to the public, will begin at 1.30 p.m. It will be followed by a Q&A session. This is the third in the lecture series in memory of the freedom fighter who was instrumental in setting up the college in 1958.

