ADVERTISEMENT

Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala to present ceremonial bow Onavillu to Ayodhya Ram Temple

January 18, 2024 04:09 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Onavillu set to be handed over to representatives of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in connection with its consecration on January 22

The Hindu Bureau

Traditional ceremonial bow Onavillu (file). | Photo Credit: C. RATHEESH KUMAR

The Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram will present Onavillu, a traditional ceremonial bow, to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in connection with its consecration on January 22.

Temple tantri Tharananellur Satheesan Namboothiripad and administrative committee members, including Avittam Thirunal Adithya Varma of the royal family of erstwhile Travancore, will hand over the Onavillu to representatives of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust at a function at 5.30 p.m. on January 18, a statement from the temple executive office has said.

ALSO READ
Crafting an Onam tradition

The Onavillu will then be taken around the temple in a ‘parikrama’ (circumambulation) by devotees chanting hymns.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Pictorial depictions

The Onavillu is a ceremonial bow presented to the deity of the Padmanabhaswamy temple on Thiruvonam day every year. The bows have pictorial depictions on wood on themes such as Ananthashayanam, Dasavatharam, SreeRama Pattabhishekam, and SreeKrishna Leela, and those for Sastha and Ganesha.

The preparation of the bow takes 41 days. These are made using yellow kadam (tree) and mahogany to certain specifications. The wood is first painted yellow on both sides and then red on one side and only then are the depiction of fables painted in miniature using red, white, black, yellow, green, blue and orange natural dyes. Red tassels give it the finishing touches.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US